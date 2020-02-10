Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Equifax > US charges four Chinese military officers in 2017 Equifax hack

US charges four Chinese military officers in 2017 Equifax hack

France 24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ

Four Chinese military hackers charged in Equifax breach: DOJ 01:47

 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: US Department of Justice holds China responsible for 2017 Equifax breach

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) today brought espionage charges against the four Chinese military hackers allegedly responsible for the 2017 Equifax data...
The Next Web Also reported by •ReutersTechCrunchExtremeTechSBSThe AgeNYTimes.comFT.comTechRadar

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors say

Equifax was hacked by Chinese military officers, federal prosecutors sayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Monday morning, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of four members of China’s military in...
The Verge Also reported by •ReutersExtremeTechSBSBBC NewsThe AgeNYTimes.comFT.comTechRadar

You Might Like


Tweets about this

I_Lean_Wright

WickedTuna69 RT @ElmaAksalic: NEW: The Justice Department charges four Chinese military hackers with breaking into the computer networks of Equifax and… 16 seconds ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @BBCBreaking: US charges four Chinese military "hackers" over cyber-attack of credit score giant Equifax https://t.co/DopqkQnk5C 18 seconds ago

bledwine

Combative Firebrand RT @SCMPNews: 5 of 5: US charges four members of Chinese military with ‘organised and brazen’ hacking of Equifax credit agency https://t.co… 33 seconds ago

QiZHAI

Keith Zhai RT @Reuters: U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach https://t.co/jYdim1um34 https://t.co/LKw85FCQya 37 seconds ago

MishaLawless

Ides Lawless🌏🔬🐶🌻 RT @NewsHour: Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency… 1 minute ago

damepeonie

Peonie D. Pepper RT @hshaban: 1)Equifax collects data about hundreds of millions of Americans without our consent and there is no “opting out” 2)Equifax fa… 2 minutes ago

MoRaY1959

Alan G #Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack https://t.co/aSV0e4hGMm #US #Chrages #Chinese #MilitaryOfficer #HugeHack 2 minutes ago

gregorhunter

GREGOR STUART HUNTER U.S. Charges Four Chinese Military Members Over Equifax Hack https://t.co/4M1WERdwN7 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.