Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Administration suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field

Trump Administration suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field

Seattle Times Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Washington's two U.S. Attorneys say a lawsuit filed against King County by the federal government Monday is one part of the Trump administration's attempt to crack down on so-called sanctuary policies, in which states and localities decline to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration

Amy Murray leaving Cincinnati City Council for Trump administration 02:10

 Her new role, which she starts next month, will be director of small business programs for the Department of Defense. She'll be overseeing small businesses that contract with the military. In the meantime, however, she'll be trying to find her own replacement here in Cincinnati.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Trump emerge from impeachment saga stronger than before? [Video]Will Trump emerge from impeachment saga stronger than before?

Will Donald Trump emerge from the impeachment saga stronger than before? Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) joins Larry King on PoliticKING with his take and discusses the Democratic..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 11:54Published

Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report [Video]Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering banning flights between the U.S. and China amid efforts to halt the outbreak of coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CPLHouse

Crystal Paul "Washington’s two U.S. Attorneys, both appointees of President Donald Trump... announced the lawsuit, describing it… https://t.co/t94kbBSn52 34 seconds ago

maxoregonian

Maxine Bernstein RT @davidlgutman: The Trump administration is suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field. It's "one salvo in what has… 6 minutes ago

BSmarty17

Brandi St. Pierre RT @seattletimes: NEW: The U.S. Justice Department is suing King County to force it to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportatio… 6 minutes ago

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @Yakima_Herald: Trump Administration suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field https://t.co/bY2dVqORTH 13 minutes ago

Yakima_Herald

Yakima Herald Trump Administration suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field https://t.co/bY2dVqORTH 15 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times NEW: The U.S. Justice Department is suing King County to force it to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement depo… https://t.co/3OehRmGwZk 42 minutes ago

davidlgutman

David Gutman The Trump administration is suing King County to allow deportation flights from Boeing Field. It's "one salvo in wh… https://t.co/Z85ihOmYXb 51 minutes ago

Covfefe_King

King Covfefe RT @tedlieu: If you actually believe @realDonaldTrump has an “ironclad” commitment to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, you a… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.