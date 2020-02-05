Global  

High Court finds two Aboriginal men are not 'aliens' despite being born outside Australia

SBS Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.
High Court rules Aboriginal Australians cannot be 'aliens' under the constitution

The High Court has ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens" under the constitution, presenting a major hurdle to the deportation of two men.
SBS

High Court to rule on whether Australia can deport two Aboriginal 'aliens'

The High Court will decide on whether the Australian government can deport two Aboriginal "aliens".
SBS

