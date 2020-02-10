Coronavirus: Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources WHO update on coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives an update on the number of global cases of coronavirus. He says that even when "the flames of one outbreak begin to die.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 3 hours ago Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak With two ships stranded at sea and one recently allowed to dock as quarantines are put in place, the WHO is communicating to countries to change the practice as the cruise industry insists it's able to.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:17Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus hits four more Australians on Diamond Princess cruise ship Four Australians are among the 66 people on the Diamond Princess who will receive medical treatment in Japan after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

SBS 2 days ago



65 More Coronavirus Cases On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Stuck In Japan The new cases include 45 Japanese and 11 Americans, as well as smaller numbers of people from Australia, Canada, England, the Philippines and Ukraine.

NPR 3 days ago





Tweets about this