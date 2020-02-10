Coronavirus: Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Authorities are scrambling to deliver medicine to the quarantined Diamond Princess as one in three people tested are confirmed to have coronavirus.The number of coronavirus cases on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship have...
A Crystal River, Florida couple, is among the Americans under quarantine in Japan onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while the Japanese government tests everyone on board for the novel coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Sa857I
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives an update on the number of global cases of coronavirus. He says that even when "the flames of one outbreak begin to die..
With two ships stranded at sea and one recently allowed to dock as quarantines are put in place, the WHO is communicating to countries to change the practice as the cruise industry insists it's able to..