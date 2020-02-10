Global  

Coronavirus: Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise shipAuthorities are scrambling to deliver medicine to the quarantined Diamond Princess as one in three people tested are confirmed to have coronavirus.The number of coronavirus cases on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship have...
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan

Crystal River couple among Americans quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan 01:37

 A Crystal River, Florida couple, is among the Americans under quarantine in Japan onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while the Japanese government tests everyone on board for the novel coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Sa857I

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO update on coronavirus [Video]WHO update on coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives an update on the number of global cases of coronavirus. He says that even when "the flames of one outbreak begin to die..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak [Video]Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak

With two ships stranded at sea and one recently allowed to dock as quarantines are put in place, the WHO is communicating to countries to change the practice as the cruise industry insists it's able to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus hits four more Australians on Diamond Princess cruise ship

Four Australians are among the 66 people on the Diamond Princess who will receive medical treatment in Japan after recently testing positive for coronavirus.
SBS

65 More Coronavirus Cases On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Stuck In Japan

The new cases include 45 Japanese and 11 Americans, as well as smaller numbers of people from Australia, Canada, England, the Philippines and Ukraine.
NPR


