Mark C. Robinson Here Come the Brides in Northern Ireland’s First Same Sex Marriage #samesexmarriage #gaypride #gayrights… https://t.co/6NkLbsCBZs 23 minutes ago

EIN Gay Rights Here come the brides in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage https://t.co/T9XeVhIOUz 47 minutes ago

IPO Sniffer Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/43GVpVLbFj https://t.co/V595HonLV7 1 hour ago

ABS-CBN News Channel Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/FIwNZkhozn 1 hour ago

ShowMeNoHate Here Come the Brides in Northern Ireland's First Same-Sex Marriage https://t.co/7WoYTya2ox 1 hour ago

Arquimedes Here come the brides in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage https://t.co/J5v9L4blW9 2 hours ago

Gay. They. Ray! RT @Weutews: HIIII! Hewe come da bwides in Nowthewn Iwewand's fiwst same-sex mawwiage ^-^ https://t.co/hCSoyKorj1 2 hours ago