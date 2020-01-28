Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Northern Ireland > Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Northern Ireland's first same-sex wedding is scheduled to take place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalization of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Belfast couple to make same-sex marriage history [Video]Belfast couple to make same-sex marriage history

A couple have revealed the coincidence behind Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage. The day marks their sixth anniversary as a couple and they had already booked a civil partnership ceremony for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

First snowfall of the year in Northern Ireland leaves forest covered [Video]First snowfall of the year in Northern Ireland leaves forest covered

The first snowfall of the year in Northern Ireland has left Gortin Glen Forest completely covered. A flock of sheep are spotted braving the wintery conditions as they continue to graze on a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Timeline: Northern Ireland's same-sex marriage debate

BBC News NI looks at the timeline of the same-sex marriage debate in Northern Ireland.
BBC News

First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland launches scathing attack against Arlene Foster

The first same-sex couple to legally marry in Northern Ireland launched a scathing attack against the country’s first minster, Arlene Foster. Robyn Peoples and...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

CoolComix

Mark C. Robinson Here Come the Brides in Northern Ireland’s First Same Sex Marriage #samesexmarriage #gaypride #gayrights… https://t.co/6NkLbsCBZs 23 minutes ago

EINGayRights

EIN Gay Rights Here come the brides in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage https://t.co/T9XeVhIOUz 47 minutes ago

IPOSniffer

IPO Sniffer Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/43GVpVLbFj https://t.co/V595HonLV7 1 hour ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/FIwNZkhozn 1 hour ago

ShowMeNoHate

ShowMeNoHate Here Come the Brides in Northern Ireland's First Same-Sex Marriage https://t.co/7WoYTya2ox 1 hour ago

arquisze

Arquimedes Here come the brides in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex marriage https://t.co/J5v9L4blW9 2 hours ago

ChaosGod_Ray

Gay. They. Ray! RT @Weutews: HIIII! Hewe come da bwides in Nowthewn Iwewand's fiwst same-sex mawwiage ^-^ https://t.co/hCSoyKorj1 2 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Here Come the Brides in Northern Ireland's First Same-Sex Marriage - https://t.co/Eu7bQFXDbD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.