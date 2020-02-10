Global  

Justice Department reveals charges in massive Equifax hack

CBS News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Federal officials revealed who is behind the 2017 Equifax hack that affected millions of Americans. Investigators said Chinese military hackers had access to Equifax computer systems for months, stealing personal information. Jeff Pegues reports.
News video: Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

Galaxy Fold Z Debuts As The Oscars + Chinese Charged In Equifax Hack | Digital Trends Live 2.10.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: Parasite wins big at the Oscars, and Samsung makes first public showing of the Galaxy Fold Z during an ad spot; Previewing tomorrow's Samsung Unpacked event; Sony and Amazon are the two latest companies to pull out Mobile World Congress; The U.S. Justice Department has...

Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach [Video]Chinese Military Members Charged by U.S. DOJ Over 2017 Equifax Data Breach

The U.S. has charged four members of the Chinese military for the 2017 Equifax breach. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:30Published


DOJ says China’s military was behind massive Equifax breach

The Department of Justice says it knows who was behind the 2017 hack of Equifax that exposed Social Security numbers and other personal data of almost half the...
HousingWire

Report: US Department of Justice holds China responsible for 2017 Equifax breach

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) today brought espionage charges against the four Chinese military hackers allegedly responsible for the 2017 Equifax data...
The Next Web

