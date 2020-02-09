Trump Budget Proposal Would Overhaul Tobacco Regulation Authority

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoPresident Trump announced his nearly $5 trillion budget proposal Monday afternoon, which will cut spending on foreign aid, the EPA and the CDC.



The president also suggested changes to Medicare prescription drug pricing that could potentially save consumers over $100 billion.



