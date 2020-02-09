Global  

Trump Budget Proposal Would Overhaul Tobacco Regulation Authority

Newsy Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Trump Budget Proposal Would Overhaul Tobacco Regulation AuthorityWatch VideoPresident Trump announced his nearly $5 trillion budget proposal Monday afternoon, which will cut spending on foreign aid, the EPA and the CDC.

The president also suggested changes to Medicare prescription drug pricing that could potentially save consumers over $100 billion.

But one part of the package that may...
 Under the president&apos;s proposal, the Center for Tobacco Products would be part of a new agency.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2021 [Video]President Trump Unveils $4.8 Trillion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2021

CBS4's Natalie Brands reports it calls for increases in national security spending while slashing foreign aid, education funding, affordable housing and Medicaid.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published

Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal [Video]Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Big cuts expected in Trump budget proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to propose a budget for fiscal 2021 that would significantly scale back social safety net  -More- 
SmartBrief Also reported by •CBS NewsReuters

Trump proposal would massively cut US foreign aid

Trump sought in his budget proposal last year to slash foreign aid but faced steep resistance from Congress and did not prevail.
The Age

