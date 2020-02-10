Global  

New York Sues Trump Administration For Trusted Traveler Program Access

Newsy Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
New York Sues Trump Administration For Trusted Traveler Program AccessWatch VideoNew York Attorney General Letitia James officially filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday.

More specifically, the suit was filed against the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security. It criticizes a new federal policy that prohibits New Yorkers from enrolling or...
News video: New York Sues Trump Administration For Trusted Traveler Program Access

New York Sues Trump Administration For Trusted Traveler Program Access 01:22

 The suit challenges a new federal policy that restricts New Yorkers from enrolling in or renewing Trusted Traveler Programs like TSA PreCheck.

New York sues Trump administration over exclusion from traveler programs

The state of New York on Monday sued President Donald Trump's administration to void a policy barring thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in federal programs...
New York sues Trump administration over 'punitive' ban from traveller programs

New York state sued President Donald Trump's administration on Monday to void a policy barring hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers from federal programs that...
