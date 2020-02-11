Number of chinstrap penguins in Antarctica has fallen sharply: scientists

The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists studying the impact of climate change on the remote region. 👓 View full article



