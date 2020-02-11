Number of chinstrap penguins in Antarctica has fallen sharply: scientists
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists studying the impact of climate change on the remote region.
The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists studying the impact of climate change on the remote region. Emer McCarthy reports.