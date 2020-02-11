Global  

Mali: Militias, Armed Islamists Ravage Central Mali, Says HRW

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Armed groups in Mali have escalated their attacks on civilians, massacring people in their villages, and executing men pulled from public transportation vehicles based on their ethnicity, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Monday. Many villagers were burned alive, while others were blown up by explosive devices. Malian...
