China coronavirus death toll breaches 1,000

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Health authorities say the number of deaths on Monday was 108 - the highest since the outbreak began.
 As the coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, a college in Wuhan, China, has been turned into an isolation ward — with no warning to the students who live there.

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, India cancels visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China

*Beijing:* As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •France 24SBSIndian ExpressDNA

Travel bans, flight suspensions as China coronavirus death toll passes 300

China has announced the death toll from a new coronavirus has increased to 304 as the Philippines reports its first casualty.
SBS Also reported by •France 24Belfast TelegraphNewsdayNewsyCBC.caDeutsche WelleIndian ExpressFXstreet.comDNAZee News

