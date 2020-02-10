Global  

'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film

Newsy Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short FilmWatch Video"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the first time. And now the heartwarming little movie has a big prize: the Oscar for best animated short. 

Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote, directed and produced the film, says it showcases the complexities of black families in a...
News video: 'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film

'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film 03:37

 Matthew A. Cherry said he aimed to "take a small slice of black American life and make it animated ... and hopefully, it can change lives."

The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination [Video]The CROWN Act aims to end hair discrimination

An Oscar winner's speech puts the spotlight on hair discrimination. It's a controversial issues that surfaces in cities across the country. A Wisconsin state representative is working to ban it.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published

Texas Teen DeAndre Arnold Attends Oscars With 'Hair Love' Team [Video]Texas Teen DeAndre Arnold Attends Oscars With 'Hair Love' Team

DeAndre Arnold, a teenager from Texas who was forced to either cut his dreadlocks or miss his graduation, attended the Oscars Sunday evening as a guest of the team behind the animated short film "Hair..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:00Published


Heartwarming film "Hair Love" wins Oscar for best animated short

The win makes former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry the second professional athlete to win an Oscar.
CBS News

Former NFL WR Cherry wins Oscar for short film

Matthew A. Cherry, who spent about three seasons in the NFL with several teams, won an Academy Award for his animated short film "Hair Love."
ESPN


