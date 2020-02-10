'Hair Love' Wins Oscar For Best Animated Short Film
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Watch Video"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the first time. And now the heartwarming little movie has a big prize: the Oscar for best animated short.
Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote, directed and produced the film, says it showcases the complexities of black families in a...
DeAndre Arnold, a teenager from Texas who was forced to either cut his dreadlocks or miss his graduation, attended the Oscars Sunday evening as a guest of the team behind the animated short film "Hair..