Australian High Court rules Indigenous people can't be deported

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Australia's highest court on Tuesday ruled two Indigenous men cannot be deported even though they were born overseas and never applied for citizenship, in a landmark ruling for the country's first inhabitants.
