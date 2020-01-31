Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 109 U.S. Service Members Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Attack

109 U.S. Service Members Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Attack

Newsy Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
109 U.S. Service Members Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After AttackWatch VideoThe Pentagon says more than 100 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries after a missile attack in Iraq last month. 

The Defense Department previously said 64 people had brain injuries. As of Monday, 109 service members had been diagnosed and 76 of them had been treated and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 109 U.S. Service Members Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Attack

109 U.S. Service Members Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Attack 00:48

 The Pentagon says 109 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injuries after after a missile attack in Iraq.

Recent related videos from verified sources

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack [Video]100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published

The Number of U.S. Service Members Injured in Iranian Attack Climbs as Head Injuries Are Diagnosed [Video]The Number of U.S. Service Members Injured in Iranian Attack Climbs as Head Injuries Are Diagnosed

The number of service members injured in an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi-U.S. base has risen again. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the...
Reuters

Pentagon: 109 troops suffer brain injuries from Iran strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries has shot up to more than 100, the Pentagon said Monday, as more...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.