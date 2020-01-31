109 U.S. Service Members Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Attack



Recent related videos from verified sources 100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published 3 hours ago The Number of U.S. Service Members Injured in Iranian Attack Climbs as Head Injuries Are Diagnosed The number of service members injured in an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi-U.S. base has risen again. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:50Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan Two U.S. service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the...

Reuters 2 days ago



Pentagon: 109 troops suffer brain injuries from Iran strike WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries has shot up to more than 100, the Pentagon said Monday, as more...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this