Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Reuters India Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Northern Ireland's first same-sex wedding is scheduled to take place on Tuesday after the government lifted a ban on gay marriage in the province, marking legalization of the practice throughout the United Kingdom.
Recent related news from verified sources

Timeline: Northern Ireland's same-sex marriage debate

BBC News NI looks at the timeline of the same-sex marriage debate in Northern Ireland.
BBC News

First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland launches scathing attack against Arlene Foster

The first same-sex couple to legally marry in Northern Ireland launched a scathing attack against the country’s first minster, Arlene Foster. Robyn Peoples and...
PinkNews


