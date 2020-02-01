With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes $740 billion as defence budget
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () In his budget proposals, as released by the White House and by the Pentagon, the Trump administration has underscored the threat posed by its two main adversaries, Russia and China
President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump will raise military spending and propose cuts to social safety-net programs. While the proposal won’t...