With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes $740 billion as defence budget

Hindu Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
In his budget proposals, as released by the White House and by the Pentagon, the Trump administration has underscored the threat posed by its two main adversaries, Russia and China
News video: Trump To Propose New Budget With $4.8 Trillion Proposal

 President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump will raise military spending and propose cuts to social safety-net programs. While the proposal won’t...

Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal [Video]Trump to propose new budget with $4.8 trillion proposal

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Biden attacks Trump over proposed budget cuts to health agencies [Video]Biden attacks Trump over proposed budget cuts to health agencies

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump over global health issues. He reminded people that Trump reduced U.S. oversight of such issues before the coronavirus..

With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes $740 billion as the defence budget


Indian Express Also reported by •HinduTechCrunchReuters

Trump’s new nuclear budget is bad news for Russia

Trump's budget does discredit the theory that the president is Putin's stooge.    
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comThe Verge

