Manhattan DA May Reinvestigate Malcolm X's Assassination Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Watch Video"Who Killed Malcolm X?" is a documentary series that was released on Netflix on Friday. It's also a question that's being explored by the Manhattan district attorney's office, according to The New York Times.



A spokesman for DA Cyrus Vance said Vance met with people from the Innocence Project, which works to

