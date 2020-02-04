Global  

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

Reuters India Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion (£19.52 billion) for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trump's goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars.
White House Asks For Bigger NASA Budget

White House Asks For Bigger NASA Budget 00:32

 The White House asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the biggest budget in decades. The request would raise the budget for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s by 12 percent. According to Reuters, half of the budget would go toward the “Moon to Mars” program. This...

Trump Budget Plan Doubles Down on Tax Rate Reductions

The White House is unveiling a new round of tax cuts in its fiscal 2021 budget, as the 2020 election draws nearer.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:59Published

The State of the Trump Economy Ahead of the State of the Union Address

Ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address, here’s a look at the state of the economy under the Trump White House. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:21Published


White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach moon, Mars

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach moon, MarsThe Trump administration called on NASA early last year to reorganize its exploration program to send humans to the moon by 2024 and to Mars in the next...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •ReutersTechCrunch

NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 Budget

NASA Administrator Statement on Moon to Mars Initiative, FY 2021 BudgetWashington DC (SPX) Feb 11, 2020 "President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 budget for NASA is worthy of 21st century exploration and discovery. The...
Space Daily


