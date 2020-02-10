Trump Budget Calls for New Nuclear Warheads and 2 Types of Missiles
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has begun to put a price tag on its growing arms race with Russia and China, and the early numbers indicate that restoring nuclear weapons to a central role in American military strategy will cost tens of billions of dollars over the next decade. In the 2021 budget released Monday, […]
President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget proposed $150 million for the creations of a U.S. uranium reserve. The administration wants to help struggling producers of the fuel for nuclear power reactors. Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette said if approved, they could begin purchasing uranium. According to...