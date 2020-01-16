Global  

US charges 4 Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The 2017 breach affected more than 145 million people, with the hackers successfully stealing names, addresses, social security and driver’s licence numbers and other personal information stored in the company’s databases. The four — members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military — are also accused of stealing the company’s trade secrets, including database designs, law enforcement officials said.
 The United States charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

