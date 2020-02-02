Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy

Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy

Japan Today Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities, while the prolonged disruption to factories…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS 01:33

 The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Continues To Spread, Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 [Video]Coronavirus Continues To Spread, Death Toll Surpasses 1,000

The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,000 people, including one American. The total number of diagnosed cases is over 42,000, including a dozen in the U.S. and six in California alone.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:32Published

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day [Video]China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese FM shifts media briefings online as Coronavirus death toll crosses 300

The Chinese foreign ministry holds the media briefings all weekdays. The briefings remain suspended since January 24 due to Chinese New Year/Spring festival...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySBSKhaleej TimesRIA Nov.France 24Belfast TelegraphCBC.caWorldNews

Coronavirus death toll jumps over 24,000? China's online news site Tencent 'leak' suggests so

As experts across the world continue to raise questions over the authenticity of China's statistics for the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese news site Tencent...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NickWri96115032

Nick Wright It's obvious China has lost control of coronavirus & it's health system is overwhelmed. China mades lots of mistake… https://t.co/K9yDFfKFHG 7 seconds ago

CindyLouCoffey1

CindyLouCoffey RT @ZyroFoxtrot: Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy https://t.co/dSVvTohjAc 1 minute ago

bas5min

Only5Mins RT @TradeFloorAudio: Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy ... RTRS The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic… 2 minutes ago

TradeFloorAudio

Trading Floor Audio Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy ... RTRS The death toll from the coronavirus epide… https://t.co/gaDe0lqOww 2 minutes ago

SusanSpooner9

Susan Spooner RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy: The death toll from the coronavirus ep… 4 minutes ago

dwatchnews_asia

DWatch News Eastern Asia Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy https://t.co/2GiQwf7z8L 8 minutes ago

ka51087963

ka51087963 RT @AFP: #UPDATE Death toll from a #coronavirus outbreak surges past 1,000. @WHO team arrive in China as country struggles to contain the… 9 minutes ago

corren_love

Corren Love RT @cahulaan: Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy: The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland Chi… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.