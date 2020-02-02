Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a record daily rise in fatalities, while the prolonged disruption to factories…
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports. Coronavirus death toll passes SARS 01:33
Coronavirus Continues To Spread, Death Toll Surpasses 1,000
The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,000 people, including one American. The total number of diagnosed cases is over 42,000, including a dozen in the U.S. and six in California alone.
China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day
China Reports Nearly 100 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day The 97 new deaths bring the total to 909 deaths in China. There have been 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China so far. 300..
