Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 16 dead
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps sank early Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 16 dead, Bangladeshi officials said Tuesday. The coast guard, navy divers and other rescuers recovered the bodies of 14 women, one child and a man after the wooden boat […]
Occurred on January 18, 2020 / Goose Bay, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "An iceboat flipped over on the cold St. Lawrence River. The man was trapped, and the boat was filling with water. Sheer will and a bit of luck saved his life as he finally found his way out and then crawled on top of the...