Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The notice comes as President Rodrigo Duterte has been warming up to China and increasingly distancing Manila from the United States, its longtime ally.
News video: Philippines to terminate troop agreement with U.S.

Philippines to terminate troop agreement with U.S. 01:07

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told his foreign minister to give formal notice to the United States of his termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between their militaries, his spokesman said on Tuesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Roads in the Philippines covered in ash after Taal volcano eruption [Video]Roads in the Philippines covered in ash after Taal volcano eruption

Roads in the Philippines have been covered in a thick layer of ash after the eruption of the Taal volcano. Footage from January 15 shows cars travelling on roads in Talisay and Lemery sweeping dust..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:06Published

France, Sahel nations to bolster military cooperation [Video]France, Sahel nations to bolster military cooperation

Niger replaces military chief ahead of meeting with France and West African states to fight armed groups in Sahel.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

