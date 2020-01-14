Roads in the Philippines have been covered in a thick layer of ash after the eruption of the Taal volcano.
Footage from January 15 shows cars travelling on roads in Talisay and Lemery sweeping dust..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:06Published on January 17, 2020
Niger replaces military chief ahead of meeting with France and West African states to fight armed groups in Sahel.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:17Published on January 14, 2020
Craig Whiteside Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal https://t.co/j1qt8TsPwW 3 minutes ago
Mark Rice 🤔 The New York Times: Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal.
https://t.co/tyqk72miep
via @GoogleNews 5 minutes ago
Scot RT @smallwars: NYT - Philippines Tells US It Will End Military Cooperation Deal https://t.co/5ZvPeO6aLO 13 minutes ago
xyn9 RT @isezakikenji: Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal https://t.co/CQz1LVvDQw 13 minutes ago
Small Wars Journal NYT - Philippines Tells US It Will End Military Cooperation Deal https://t.co/5ZvPeO6aLO 32 minutes ago
Abd laziz Oubairouk Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal#World https://t.co/WYKOVL4NZS 46 minutes ago
Arielle Phoenix 🌊🌊🌊🌎🐬🌳💫❤️☯️ RT @CrispinBurke: Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal https://t.co/nWfdj4CXk0 55 minutes ago
Sarang Philippines Tells U.S. It Will End Military Cooperation Deal https://t.co/s974swgTtm 59 minutes ago