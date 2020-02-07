Global  

UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Flight with about 20 people takes off, after legal battle and calls to halt deportations due to civil rights concerns.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight [Video]Diane Abbott attends protest campaigning for UK government to stop Jamaica deportation flight

Diane Abbott and other Labour MPs attended a protest campaigning for the UK government to stop a flight deporting 50 people to Jamaica. The protest took place outside Downing Street on February 6..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK proceeds with Jamaica deportation flight

It comes after a court ruling put restrictions on who the government could deport to Jamaica.
BBC News

Government defends mass deportation flight to Jamaica amid backlash from MPs

Minister defends deportation of around 50 Jamaicans – many of whom have been in UK for many years and have British children – as 150 cross-party MPs call on...
Independent

You Might Like


