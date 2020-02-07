arminius1 RT @mdpepperart: BBC News - Jamaica deportation: Home Office proceeds with flight despite court ruling Good. Get this***out of Britai… 1 minute ago

derekmcmillan RT @corbyn50plus: Someone should be imprisoned for ignoring the court ruling: Home Office proceeds with planned deportation flight to Jam… 2 minutes ago

Irelevant RT @antheajayne4: Good! Should have learnt not to bite the hand that feeds them. That includes living by our laws/rules. Here since a chi… 2 minutes ago

Claired RT @fidelmacook: Home Office proceeds with planned deportation flight to Jamaica https://t.co/zXAttpF6sz 5 minutes ago

Pakistan News UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash https://t.co/Ojq1jhIr8t 9 minutes ago

Muhammad Farizka Nugraha RT @AJENews: UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash https://t.co/v4CZH1WtWc https://t.co/Pf14R0EIcR 9 minutes ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours UK proceeds with deportation flight to Jamaica despite backlash https://t.co/V3J0o9QvtQ 9 minutes ago