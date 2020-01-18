Global  

UK Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips and wife to divorce

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Peter Phillips, the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his Canadian wife are to divorce after 12 years of marriage, the couple announced on Tuesday.
Buckingham Palace and Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plan Saturday to allow Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up their royal duties as they requested; Gwen Baumgardner reports for CBS2.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on..

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips are calling it quits. On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth's grandson announced that he and his wife are separating after 12 years of...
Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn announced they are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.
