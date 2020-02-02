Global  

Taika Waititi Demands Apple Change Its Keyboard Style During Oscars Press Room Interview

eBaums World Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Taika Waititi Demands Apple Change Its Keyboard Style During Oscars Press Room InterviewSome celebs used last night as a platform to shed light on important social justice issues, but Taika Waititi had bigger fish to fry.
News video: Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020 09:48

 Taika Waititi Discusses Best Adapted Screenplay Win For 'Jojo Rabbit' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Taika Waititi in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Taika Waititi in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Taika Waititi talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for Taika Waititi. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:32Published

Taika Waititi Jokes About Sharing a Plane With 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho | Oscars 2020 [Video]Taika Waititi Jokes About Sharing a Plane With 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-Ho | Oscars 2020

Waititi appeared on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 00:40Published


'1917' Stars Present an Award to Taika Waititi at BAFTAs 2020!

Taika Waititi poses in the press room with the stars of 1917 at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London,...
Just Jared

Taika Waititi savaged Apple's much-loathed keyboard at the Oscars

Taika Waititi savaged Apple's much-loathed keyboard at the Oscars· Oscar-winner Taika Waititi told journalists after winning his award how much he hates the Apple keyboard. · "They are impossible to write on, they've gotten...
Business Insider


