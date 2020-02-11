Global  

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Founder of grammy award-winning group passes away at a Pretoria hospital, the band's manager confirmed.
News24.com | Condolences pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

Condolences and well wishes pour in following the death of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala.
News24 Also reported by •WorldNews

Black_Economics

Black Economics RT @matibax: May your soul rest in peace baba Joseph Shabalala - Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder. What a legend! You took our music to th… 11 seconds ago

alexmwango

alex mwango RT @SAfmnews: BREAKING NEWS....Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has passed away at a Pretoria hospital.#sabcnews 15 seconds ago

LpN117

Orebotse Lepono RT @SAMROMusic: BREAKING: World-renowned isicathamiya musician and Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Bab' Joseph Shabalala has died. Under h… 15 seconds ago

mangalisoHope

Mangaliso Oppenheimer @realDonaldTrump Mr Donald Trup the founder of ladysmith black mambazo in South Africa died today he won 5 grammys… https://t.co/cPinaAgA4p 27 seconds ago

fameafrica

Fame AFRICA We send our sincerest condolences to the family of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala. We thank you… https://t.co/wsYokr8eUH 32 seconds ago

SIRIliciously

Siriliciously RT @BBCAfrica: Fans mourn the loss of South Africa's musician Joseph Shabalala, founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. What's your favourite s… 41 seconds ago

Jany27896020

Jany Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, dies aged 78 | Music | The Guardian https://t.co/fFsR4OMzVc 50 seconds ago

jeffePacino

There is nothing left for them to win RT @GovernmentZA: We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Bla… 50 seconds ago

