Coronavirus: Hong Kong building evacuated after 2 cases found

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Residents showing symptoms will be sent to the hospital for quarantine, the CHP said.
News video: Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan

Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan 01:23

 26 and 10 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hong Kong and Macao respectively. The cases were confirmed by the special administrative of the regions. At least 17 cases have also been reported from Taiwan.

Tensions run high in Hong Kong as more cases of coronavirus discovered [Video]Tensions run high in Hong Kong as more cases of coronavirus discovered

Why cruise ship passengers are falling to diseases [Video]Why cruise ship passengers are falling to diseases

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — Thousands of travelers are stranded on cruise ships after coronavirus cases were discovered on board. CNN reports that the World Dream cruise ship is quarantined at the port of..

Coronavirus Updates: Infection May Have Spread Through Hong Kong Building’s Pipes

Dozens of people were quarantined at a Hong Kong housing complex after the virus appeared to spread through the building’s pipes. The number of total cases in...
NYTimes.com

Hong Kong says four people from evacuated building show virus symptoms

Four people evacuated from a residential building in Hong Kong where a man and a woman confirmed with coronavirus lived have showed symptoms of the flu-like...
Reuters

