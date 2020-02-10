Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > South Koreans Celebrate 'Parasite' Oscar Win

South Koreans Celebrate 'Parasite' Oscar Win

NPR Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The South Korean film Parasite has become the first foreign language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. South Koreans are ecstatic about the milestone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Parasite’ makes history at the 2020 Oscars

‘Parasite’ makes history at the 2020 Oscars 00:51

 ‘Parasite’ became the first South Korean-made film to win an Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite' [Video]Korean Community Rally Behind Historic Oscar Win For Film 'Parasite'

The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars [Video]Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars

South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Historic Oscar Win For South Korean Film Parasite

South Korean movie Parasite created history at this year's Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy award for best feature film....
RTTNews

‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-director Bong Joon Ho made Oscar history Sunday night, capturing Oscars for best director and best international feature with his...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.