South Koreans Celebrate 'Parasite' Oscar Win

The historic win was an important milestone for the entire Korean community, including many living in New York City. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.

Parasite: The first foreign-language film to win big at the Oscars South Korean film Parasite has made history at the 2020 Oscars, being the first foreign-language film to win the award for Best Picture. The film is centred around two families - one poverty-stricken,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published 18 hours ago