Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to address Trump peace plan at UN

France 24 Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the UN Security Council Tuesday in a bid to rally international support against the Trump administration’s Middle East peace proposal, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution after the Palestinians shelved a vote plan since it risked a rejection.
Protests In Dallas Over President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Protests In Dallas Over President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan

Protests to President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan was on display in Dallas last Saturday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:04Published

Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine. [Video]Kushner: Palestine Doesn't Want To Meet Our Conditions? Fine.

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner told spoke with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. Zakaria challenged him to explain conditions that the Trump administration plan sets for..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Palestinian leader Abbas slams Trump's peace plan at UN

The Palestinian state envisioned by the Trump-backed peace plan looks like "Swiss cheese," Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, decrying the initiative at...
Deutsche Welle

Today, Palestine launches a real peace process. Not Trump’s ignorant, arrogant sham

At the UN today, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will say: Give peace, not apartheid, a chance. And he will offer a serious proposal to achieve a just and...
Haaretz Also reported by •NYTimes.comReuters IndiaSeattle Times

Nasadamu1

Jibril Idris RT @SDGMasterglass: Live: Mahmoud Abbas tells UN that Palestinians 'reject' Trump's Middle East peace plan https://t.co/dZ2IAoTgS7 21 seconds ago

RilkeRainer

RilkeRainer RT @dwnews: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned the UN that violent protests could break out and "the situation could implode at any… 2 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned the UN that violent protests could break out and "the situation could im… https://t.co/V8uAh7p6oG 2 minutes ago

nmtyoga

Georgeanna kavanaugh RT @nytimes: At the UN, the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas categorically rejected everything about President Trump's Mideast plan, which… 3 minutes ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Live: Mahmoud Abbas tells UN that Palestinians 'reject' Trump's Middle East peace plan https://t.co/aVeXbeS6NZ (via @Newsfusion #Push35 minutes ago

fmtoday

Free Malaysia Today Mahmoud Abbas says if peace is imposed it will and cannot last. #FMTNews #UN #Trump https://t.co/0tGYc5Tsjg 48 minutes ago

