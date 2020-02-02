Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to address Trump peace plan at UN
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the UN Security Council Tuesday in a bid to rally international support against the Trump administration’s Middle East peace proposal, but members will not be voting on a draft resolution after the Palestinians shelved a vote plan since it risked a rejection.
At the UN today, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will say: Give peace, not apartheid, a chance. And he will offer a serious proposal to achieve a just and... Haaretz Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Reuters India •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
Jibril Idris RT @SDGMasterglass: Live: Mahmoud Abbas tells UN that Palestinians 'reject' Trump's Middle East peace plan
https://t.co/dZ2IAoTgS7 21 seconds ago
RilkeRainer RT @dwnews: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned the UN that violent protests could break out and "the situation could implode at any… 2 minutes ago
DW News Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned the UN that violent protests could break out and "the situation could im… https://t.co/V8uAh7p6oG 2 minutes ago
Georgeanna kavanaugh RT @nytimes: At the UN, the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas categorically rejected everything about President Trump's Mideast plan, which… 3 minutes ago