Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s fast-growing population hit 100 million people on Tuesday, the official statistics agency announced, presenting a pressing problem for an already overburdened country with limited resources. The staggering figure is an increase of 7 million since the publication of the latest census results in 2017. Egypt’s population has tripled since 1960, with […] 👓 View full article