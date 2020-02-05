Global  

Indian tycoon Mallya appeals against extradition from Britain

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Indian businessman Vijay Mallya launched an appeal in Britain's High Court on Tuesday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.
