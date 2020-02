Indian tycoon Mallya appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya launched an appeal in Britain's High Court on Tuesday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

