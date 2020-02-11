Global  

Movers accidentally destroy Canadian virtuoso's one-of-a-kind US$194,000 piano

CTV News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
An extremely rare, US$194,000 grand piano belonging to Canadian virtuoso Angela Hewitt was smashed when movers dropped it while taking it out of a recording studio.
