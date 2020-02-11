Judge Approves T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Watch VideoSprint and T-Mobile's $26 billion merger is moving forward, following approval from a U.S. District Judge Tuesday.



The judge ruled against a coalition of attorneys general from 15 states who argued the move would raise prices and hurt competition. The merger would reduce the number of major U.S. mobile carriers... Watch VideoSprint and T-Mobile's $26 billion merger is moving forward, following approval from a U.S. District Judge Tuesday.The judge ruled against a coalition of attorneys general from 15 states who argued the move would raise prices and hurt competition. The merger would reduce the number of major U.S. mobile carriers 👓 View full article

