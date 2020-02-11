Global  

Judge Approves T-Mobile, Sprint Merger

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Judge Approves T-Mobile, Sprint MergerWatch VideoSprint and T-Mobile's $26 billion merger is moving forward, following approval from a U.S. District Judge Tuesday. 

The judge ruled against a coalition of attorneys general from 15 states who argued the move would raise prices and hurt competition. The merger would reduce the number of major U.S. mobile carriers...
News video: How the Sprint, T-Mobile merger impacts the metro

How the Sprint, T-Mobile merger impacts the metro 01:36

 Metro area wireless industry researchers share what impact a Sprint, T-Mobile merger could have locally.

T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Gets Approved [Video]T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Gets Approved

T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Gets Approved

Financial Focus: T-Mobile and Sprint merger [Video]Financial Focus: T-Mobile and Sprint merger

In today&apos;s Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A federal judge has approved the T-Mobile and Sprint merger today, saying it..

US telecoms giants get $26bn takeover green light

A judge ruled that the merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint would not mean higher prices for customers.
U.S. district judge expected to rule in favor of Sprint-T-Mobile merger

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter.
halfbare

Halfbare Finally a resolution. Gratz to $S holders SoftBank shares skyrocket in Japan after judge approves T-Mobile and Spr… https://t.co/o7oqjLly7l 48 seconds ago

JorgenKEriksson

Jörgen Eriksson Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. | CNBC #TeamEricsson https://t.co/znaxnsy6b0 1 minute ago

SprintIAMPaul

Paul Robertson RT @ABC: NEW: A federal judge has approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint in a controversial decision, siding with the telecom giants ov… 7 minutes ago

arclight

arclight RT @GuardianUS: Judge approves T-Mobile and Sprint merger, shrinking US mobile providers to three https://t.co/18MBU5BQM7 12 minutes ago

BoomerGuide

Rita Robison Federal judge approves merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, but states may appeal https://t.co/uYCPV1LbGc 13 minutes ago

Barry69104159

Barry RT @LiveNewsBot: Goodbye, Sprint: US judge approves T-Mobileâs purchase of competitor #merger #t-mobile #sprint #livenewsbot #marrero htt… 13 minutes ago

ShellyL59887468

Mercedes Shelby RT @raybae689: SoftBank shares skyrocket in Japan after judge approves T-Mobile and Sprint merger https://t.co/FY4t2QxCGF https://t.co/9B3N… 20 minutes ago

SocialBizBrand

SocialBusinessBrand Sprint stocks up 75% after judge approves $26.5 billion T-Mobile merger https://t.co/AVdo4LRNZT 22 minutes ago

