Trump, first lady to host state dinner in April for Spain

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April, for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the White House announced Tuesday. The fancy, black-tie dinner — a diplomatic tool often reserved for America’s staunchest allies — is part of a state visit […]
