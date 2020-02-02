Global  

Coronavirus officially named Covid-19 by World Health Organisation

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus officially named Covid-19 by World Health OrganisationThe World Health Organisation has declared the official name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus will be Covid-2019."We now have a name for the #2019nCoV disease: COVID-19." said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
