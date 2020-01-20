Global  

Portugal prosecutor orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos accounts

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Portugal's public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had ordered the seizure of Portuguese bank accounts belonging to Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola.
