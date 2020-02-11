Global  

CN Rail warns of closures if blockades remain

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian National Railway Co. said Tuesday it will be forced to close significant parts of its Canadian network unless protest blockades impeding its rail lines are removed. CN said more than 150 freight trains have been halted since Thursday evening, when demonstrators set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity […]
