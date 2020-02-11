Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Samsung unveils foldable phone, challenging Apple design

Samsung unveils foldable phone, challenging Apple design

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Galaxy Z users will get free access to Alphabet's YouTube Premium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone [Video]Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:56Published

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone [Video]Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, challenging Apple design and tech

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a square-shaped foldable smartphone, its second try at a novel technology that the Korean cell phone maker hopes will set...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TweetMedev

CAboy RT @newsfilterio: Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, Galaxy S with 5G $AAPL https://t.co/HY7U7J0zKG 2 minutes ago

twood3

twood3 RT @verge: Samsung unveils new foldable Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/cSXyIDnSAA https://t.co/HlJllqcuvI 3 minutes ago

saibabuyadla

saibabu RT @ReutersIndia: Samsung unveiled its foldable #GalaxyZFlip phone, challenging Apple. More here: https://t.co/CSBgnnF1tr https://t.co/VJGM… 3 minutes ago

1o1Adam

Adam[ICN] [FAMafia] From Discover on Google https://t.co/x9XiTN03Qe 4 minutes ago

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Samsung unveils its new foldable Galaxy Z phone #economy #MarketScreener https://t.co/CwpRsPtKzQ https://t.co/HQvtL7HRYu 4 minutes ago

newsfilterio

For Investors, From Investors Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, Galaxy S with 5G $AAPL https://t.co/HY7U7J0zKG 5 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Samsung unveils new foldable screen flip phone: Samsung unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The new phone can unf… 7 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Samsung unveils new foldable screen flip phone: Samsung unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The new p… https://t.co/aT6gVEgmda 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.