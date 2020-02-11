Controversial Virginia 'assault weapons ban' edges closer to law after white supremacists said it would spark 'civil war'
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a measure banning the possession of assault weapons, a controversial move which sparked armed demonstrations and hopes of a "civil war" among members of a white supremacist group who were arrested by the FBI.
This Day in History: Teddy Roosevelt Discusses America’s Race Problem February 13, 1905 Roosevelt delivered a speech to the NYC Republican Club in which he discussed the country’s state of race relations. During his administration — just 40 years after the end of the Civil War — much...
Virginia's Senate has blocked a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines with the support of four Democratic senators. Last year, Governor Ralph... NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Mediaite •Seattle Times
Virginia lawmakers narrowly passed a proposed measure to ban the sale of assault-style weapons Tuesday as Democrats continue to advocate for a series of gun... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent •Newsy •Mediaite •Seattle Times •NYTimes.com