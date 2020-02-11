Global  

Controversial Virginia 'assault weapons ban' edges closer to law after white supremacists said it would spark 'civil war'

Independent Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a measure banning the possession of assault weapons, a controversial move which sparked armed demonstrations and hopes of a "civil war" among members of a white supremacist group who were arrested by the FBI.
