Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Roger Stone: Prosecutor quits amid row over Trump interference in sentencing

Roger Stone: Prosecutor quits amid row over Trump interference in sentencing

Independent Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Aaron Zelinsky, previously a prosecutor in the Robert Mueller's office, has filed notice to withdraw from the Roger Stone case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? 02:07

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case [Video]Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published

DOJ Goes Soft On Stone [Video]DOJ Goes Soft On Stone

A federal prosecutor has resigned after the Department of Justice walked back a sentencing recommendation on Roger Stone, hours after President Donald Trump criticized it as being too strict.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump slams sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, calling it a 'miscarriage of justice'

Trump called the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone "horrible and very unfair" in a tweet, adding, "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"
USATODAY.com Also reported by •cbs4.comFOXNews.comMediaiteReuters

Federal Prosecutors Seeking 7-9 Years Of Prison Time For Trump Confidant Roger Stone

With former Donald Trump ally Roger Stone's sentencing on for next week, we're learning just how harsh prosecutors want his punishment to be.
cbs4.com Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comCBC.caFT.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

queenymom

Susie Doty, Grandma #Impeached45thPresident RT @handwashedlies: Three Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Overrides Sentencing Recommendation https://t.co/7fQ7yDjH1f… 9 seconds ago

aroseblush

Alex RT @aroseblush: 😱 Second prosecutor quits Roger Stone case after sentencing reversal 😱 https://t.co/qRry6yJyiN 31 seconds ago

BearRegan

Bear Regan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @2runtherace: Second prosecutor quits Roger Stone case after sentencing reversal!! #Roger Stone ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/djfjWEz… 32 seconds ago

handwashedlies

UNPAID PROTESTER 🌊 Three Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Overrides Sentencing Recommendation https://t.co/7fQ7yDjH1f via @thedailybeast 47 seconds ago

waterfall8888

[email protected] RT @AMListi5: Second Prosecutor quits Roger Stone case after DOJ asked for reduced sentence. 1 minute ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 RT @TheLadyArcher77: Breaking: 3rd Prosecutor QUITS! Justice Department to seek lighter sentence for Roger Stone after Trump calls recommen… 2 minutes ago

Noone29292929

No one RT @thehill: JUST IN: Another prosecutor quits Roger Stone case after sentencing reversal https://t.co/nspFk8W0ub https://t.co/BVlQUzHcpR 2 minutes ago

PimpsParadise

Pimper's Paradise RT @MikeDorning: And now a 2nd Roger Stone prosecutor quits: Roger Stone Prosecutor Jonathan Kravis Resigns https://t.co/Y17KpDGk4F 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.