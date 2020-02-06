Global  

WHO names deadly virus from China 'COVID-19'

Japan Today Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The U.N. health agency on Tuesday announced that "COVID-19" will be the official name of the deadly virus from China, saying the disease represented a "very grave threat"…
News video: Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News 01:56

 AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY THE DEADLY VIRUS. THE SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME VIRUS KILLED 774 PEOPLE IN 2002-2003. THE...

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Ghost City: Beijing’s 22 Million People Are Virtually Unseen During Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]Ghost City: Beijing’s 22 Million People Are Virtually Unseen During Coronavirus Lockdown

As China deals with trying to stamp out the deadly coronavirus, one of its largest cities looks virtually deserted. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

The coronavirus causing panic around the world has a new name

The UN health agency has announced that 'COVID-19' will be the official name of the deadly virus from China
CTV News

Powell: Economy looks resilient despite risk of China virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy appears durable with steady growth and unemployment near a half-century low but...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan TodayBangkok Post

