Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday. The charges stem from Smollett’s assertion that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a statement announcing the indictment. Smollett, […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Jussie Smollett

BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Jussie Smollett 01:04

 Sources close to the Jussie Smollett team and the investigation confirm that the indictment has been handed down.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published

Jussie Smollett Faces New Charges [Video]Jussie Smollett Faces New Charges

The new charges come after a six-month investigation by a special prosecutor looking into claims he paid two brothers to stage a fake hate crime against him.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for reporting an attack that Chicago authorities contend was staged to garner publicity, according to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comIndependentTMZ.comNYTimes.com

Jussie Smollett indicted on 6 counts for allegedly lying to police about attack claims

Jussie Smollett has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about his claims of a racist and homophobic...
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

WHSVnews

WHSVnews Reports say actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on more charges for allegedly staging an attack against himself… https://t.co/38sIHLWvVY 20 seconds ago

WKBN

WKBN 27 First News Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges https://t.co/5qlZQaIlmq https://t.co/PN2KklhKtY 21 seconds ago

mgillaspie

mgillaspie USA #MAGA RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for reporting attack that Chicago police say was a hoax Today… 34 seconds ago

happyITgirl6327

A_n_j_a_n_e_t_t_e J_a_c_k RT @AP: BREAKING: Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges for reporting attack that Chicago police say was a hoax. https://t.co/t… 34 seconds ago

EvansDonnell

Evans Donnell Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago (from @AP) https://t.co/hiV8JvKV2Y 35 seconds ago

manzana2016

Maria M. RT @wsvn: #DEVELOPING: Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges https://t.co/DwkT4kJ2cd 42 seconds ago

TomMattaBigBand

Thomas Matta RT @jmetr22b: Story here: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new disorderly conduct charges in alleged fake attack https://t.co/7hY4wVvfI6 @crepe… 58 seconds ago

FelixFelix7070

Common Sense Watch! RT @KPRC2: Reports: Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges > https://t.co/JootIAd15n 1 minute ago

