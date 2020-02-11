Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police, a special prosecutor announced Tuesday. The charges stem from Smollett’s assertion that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a statement announcing the indictment. Smollett, […] 👓 View full article

