Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Proceeding

All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Proceeding

Newsy Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
All 4 Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone ProceedingWatch VideoAll four federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have withdrawn from the proceeding, with at least one of them resigning from their posts entirely following the Justice Department's plans to reduce his sentencing recommendation.

In a sentencing memo filed Monday, federal prosecutors recommended Stone serve...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case

Federal Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case 00:38

 Two federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have abruptly quit.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:38Published

'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case [Video]'It's Not Normal At All': Attorney David Weinstein Discusses Prosecutors Stepping Down In Roger Stone's Case

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prosecutors want Roger Stone to serve more than 7 years in prison

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence former Trump confidant and GOP operative Roger Stone between 87 and 108 months in prison after being found...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteNewsyUSATODAY.com

Hillary Clinton says democracy 'in crisis' as prosecutors withdraw amid Roger Stone clash

Hillary Clinton declared Tuesday that democracy is “in crisis” amid the withdrawal of prosecutors from the case against Roger Stone after senior leaders at...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •cbs4.comMediaite

Tweets about this

douglascodes

Douglas King RT @PeterAlexander: BREAKING: Now, all four federal prosecutors on the Stone case have asked the judge to withdraw from the case. Michael… 6 seconds ago

Pink22Karen

Karen 💐 RT @BryanDawsonUSA: MUTINY: Debacle at the DOJ as Federal Prosecutors withdraw from Roger Stone case after Trump pressure and DOJ walk back… 12 seconds ago

Brianberndt5

Brian B. RT @sunny: THREE federal prosecutors resign from Roger Stone case when DOJ suddenly changes sentencing recommendation after Trump tweet. Fe… 59 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.