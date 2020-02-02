Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump > Trump to nominate envoy for North Korea to United Nations job

Trump to nominate envoy for North Korea to United Nations job

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate the State Department's deputy special representative for North Korea to a post at the United Nations, the White House said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan [Video]Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan

Diplomatic sources said Moncef Baati went further than President Kais Saied wanted in his criticism of Trump's plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Trump Admin Expands List Of Countries On Travel Ban List [Video]Trump Admin Expands List Of Countries On Travel Ban List

The Trump administration's controversial visa and travel bans have now been extended to include more countries. According to CNN, the bans are among President Donald Trump's signature policies. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.N. Report: N. Korea Continuing To Enhance Ballistic Missile Program

U.N. Report: N. Korea Continuing To Enhance Ballistic Missile ProgramWatch VideoNorth Korea has reportedly been continuing to enhance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, in violation of United Nations Security Council...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com

Muslim nations reject Trump’s Mideast plan in Saudi meeting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Days after Gulf Arab states expressed their support for President Donald Trump’s efforts at resolving the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.