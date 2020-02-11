Global  

Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Newsy Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential RaceWatch VideoThe field of Democratic presidential candidates just got smaller: Sen. Michael Bennet announced he's suspending his campaign.

The Democrat from Colorado officially announced his candidacy in May 2019, just a month after sharing that he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer. 

But Bennet struggled to pick up...
Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race

His national polling average was less than 1% throughout his campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed [Video]Racist Bloomberg Audio Unearthed

In a blow to Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, audio has resurfaced of the former New York mayor claiming that most murderers are young men of color.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:59Published


Michael Bennet Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race

Mr. Bennet, a senator from Colorado, took a middle path in the race for the Democratic nomination. He failed to make gains in the polls and with donors.
NYTimes.com

Senator Bennet drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a moderate who has stressed improving education for Americans, abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential...
Reuters

