Michael Bennet Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe field of Democratic presidential candidates just got smaller: Sen. Michael Bennet announced he's suspending his campaign.



The Democrat from Colorado officially announced his candidacy in May 2019, just a month after sharing that he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer.



