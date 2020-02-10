New coronavirus cases lowest since Jan. but experts disagree over peak

Global  

China's Hubei province on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since January, lending credence to a prediction from the country's senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.
 China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.

