Mysterious Deep Space Object Continues To Send Radio Signals To Earth

eBaums World Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Mysterious Deep Space Object Continues To Send Radio Signals To EarthScientists have disproved an object in deep space, some 500 million light years away that appears to be sending radio signals to Earth every 16 days.
News video: A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days

A Mysterious Radio Burst is Sending Signals to Earth Every 16 Days 01:04

 Fast radio bursts can emit as much power as hundreds of millions of suns but only last a few milliseconds, making them difficult to study. For the first time, one of these bursts has been blasting signals from deep space on a regular cycle.

