Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Watch VideoEntrepreneur Andrew Yang ended his 2020 presidential campaign after weak performances in early voting states.
The Democrat entered the race as a political newcomer but emerged from relative obscurity thanks in part to his #YangGang and signature campaign promise of giving every American $1,000 a month — "no...
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign laid off staff after the Iowa caucus. According to Business Insider, most of the layoffs came from the digital and communications departments. Although Yang only received 1 percent of Iowa’s state delegates, a source said the layoffs were a...
"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," Andrew Yang told supporters in New..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local): 3:40 p.m. Democrat Andrew Yang is restructuring his presidential campaign by... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com