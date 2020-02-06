Global  

Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential CampaignWatch VideoEntrepreneur Andrew Yang ended his 2020 presidential campaign after weak performances in early voting states.

The Democrat entered the race as a political newcomer but emerged from relative obscurity thanks in part to his #YangGang and signature campaign promise of giving every American $1,000 a month — "no...
News video: Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus

Andrew Yang's Campaign Lays Off Staff After Iowa Caucus 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign laid off staff after the Iowa caucus. According to Business Insider, most of the layoffs came from the digital and communications departments. Although Yang only received 1 percent of Iowa’s state delegates, a source said the layoffs were a...

Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign [Video]Andrew Yang ends presidential campaign

"I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president," Andrew Yang told supporters in New..

Yang Fires Staff After Iowa Disaster [Video]Yang Fires Staff After Iowa Disaster

Andrew Yang came into the Iowa caucus expecting to win or at least finish third. Instead, Yang was humiliated, earning just 1% of the vote. As a result, he fired several members of his campaign and..

The Latest: Yang campaign lays off staff after Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local): 3:40 p.m. Democrat Andrew Yang is restructuring his presidential campaign by...
Businessman Andrew Yang ends eclectic presidential bid

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose unlikely White House bid evolved into a serious campaign thanks to grassroots enthusiasm, pulled out of the Democratic...
