Donald Trump expects 5-7 million people will welcome him in Ahmedabad

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that five to seven million people are expected to welcome him in Ahmedabad during his much-anticipated visit to India later this month.



"I am (going to India). He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. He thinks we will have five... 👓 View full article

