Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump expects 5-7 million people will welcome him in Ahmedabad

Donald Trump expects 5-7 million people will welcome him in Ahmedabad

Mid-Day Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that five to seven million people are expected to welcome him in Ahmedabad during his much-anticipated visit to India later this month.

"I am (going to India). He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. He thinks we will have five...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Hopes To Get $150 Million For Uranium Reserve With 2021 Budget

Trump Hopes To Get $150 Million For Uranium Reserve With 2021 Budget 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget proposed $150 million for the creations of a U.S. uranium reserve. The administration wants to help struggling producers of the fuel for nuclear power reactors. Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette said if approved, they could begin purchasing uranium. According to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: 'Second Amendment people' Comment Draws Outrage [Video]Trump: "Second Amendment people" Comment Draws Outrage

Donald Trump suggested at a rally Tuesday afternoon that the "Second Amendment people" could do something about Hillary Clinton choosing judges if she is elected president, a comment some took to mean..

Credit: KOZLPublished

Thousands Attend Rally For President Trump In NH [Video]Thousands Attend Rally For President Trump In NH

Thousands of people lined up outside the SNHU arena where President Donald Trump is holding a primary eve rally. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Peninsula Energy welcomes US President’s request to allocate US$150 million for uranium purchases

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) has shared its support for the FY2021 budget proposal made by US President Donald Trump to allocate US$150 million for the...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Reuters

Donald Trump says looking forward to visiting India

US President Donald Trump has said that he is looking forward to his first visit to India later this month and indicated that the two countries may sign a trade...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsNew Zealand HeraldSBSSeattle Times

Tweets about this

UPH_2016

UPHINDIA Donald Trump expects 5-7 million people will welcome him in Ahmedabad https://t.co/dP7ka09sX4 https://t.co/E2RFUfN4fF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.